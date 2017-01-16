Monday, January 16, 2017 Elyria 29°
From the Top

National News

British pound sags ahead of prime minister's Brexit speech

Published on

British pound sags ahead of prime minister's Brexit speech Eds: New approach. Updates with details. With AP Photos. By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press LONDON (AP) — After months of repeating the mantra that "Brexit means Brexit," Prime Minister

National News

EU nations react with surprise, defiance to Trump remarks

Published on

EU nations react with surprise, defiance to Trump remarks Eds: Adds Merkel comment, contributor's line. With AP Photos. By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER and RAF CASERT Associated Press BERLIN (AP) — European Union nations reacted with surprise and defiance

National News

AP Interview: Lynch defends push for police accountability

Published on

BALTIMORE — As a younger lawyer, Loretta Lynch prosecuted New York police officers who sodomized a Haitian immigrant in a precinct bathroom. As attorney general, she's broadened her focus to go after entire police departments for

National News

Inauguration in sight, Trump continues Twitter assault

Published on

NEW YORK — His inauguration days away, President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at critics in the intelligence community and Democrats in Congress who are vowing to skip his swearing-in ceremony. The tough-talking Republican

National News

Police: 5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort

Published on

CANCUN, Mexico — A Mexican police officer said Monday a gunman has killed at least five people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen. The officer who gave the information spoke on condition

LOCAL & STATE NEWS

Local News

Hundreds attend health care rally in Cleveland

Published on

CLEVELAND — Oberlin College students were among hundreds of people attending a Day of Action rally Sunday evening in Cleveland in support of the Affordable Care Act.

Paul-Hasan-1-jpg osu2
Local News

Imam to launch campaign against Muslim registry

Published on

Imam Paul Hasan, of Lorain, will launch a national campaign opposing the creation of any Muslim database that could be part of Trump's campaign trail promises to crack down on Muslim immigration into the United States

Local News

Few Lorain County funds tied to Catholic Charities embezzlement

Published on

Of the millions of dollars a former controller and business manager admitted to embezzling from Cleveland Catholic Charities, a very small amount came from the United Way of Greater Lorain County.

Local News

South Lorain County Ambulance employees getting new training before shift reorganizations

Published on

Employees of the South Lorain County Ambulance District will get additional training before shift crews are reduced from three to two people starting March 1. Robert Holmes, chair of the district's board, said the reduction will improve

Local News

Midview volunteer football coach investigated for improper relationship

Published on

EATON TWP. — A former volunteer football coach at Midview Schools has been asked to stay away from the school campus while he is being investigated for allegedly having an inappropriate online relationship with a 16-year-old girl. A search

Sports

21604924 osu2
Sports

High school hockey: Slow start can't stop Avon from rolling past Olmsted Falls and into SWC tournament final

Published on

NORTH OLMSTED — After a four-day layoff Avon needed some time Sunday to get its offense back on track Sunday. Once the Eagles shook off the rust, they found their form. Senior Zach Zwierecki scored two goals and had two assists and Shane

21604936 osu2
Sports

High school hockey: Midview overcomes second-period lapse, downs North Olmsted in SWC tournament semifinal

Published on

NORTH OLMSTED — Midview found a way to overcome its second-period blues and defeat North Olmsted 7-4 Sunday in the semifinals of the 12th annual Southwestern Conference hockey tournament at the North Olmsted Recreation Complex. Jake

21604942 osu2
Sports

Boys basketball: Avon falls to GlenOak, hopes to learn from first loss

Published on

NORTH CANTON — A cold day from beyond the arc combined with a tough nonconference opponent were the ingredients for Avon's first loss of the season. The Eagles shot 14 percent from 3-point range and didn't have an answer for

APTOPIX-Steelers-Chiefs-Football osu2
Sports

NFL: Bell carries Steelers to win over Chiefs, trip to New England

Published on

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Le'Veon Bell deftly danced his way through the teeth of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Next, he'll carry Pittsburgh Steelers off to New England. With his amusingly patient, maddeningly effective running style,

21604946 osu2
Sports

NFL playoffs: Aaron Rodgers delivers in clutch again as Packers edge Cowboys

Published on

ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Rodgers didn't need another Hail Mary this time. Maybe just call it a "Half Mary." Rodgers threw a 36-yard pass to a toe-dragging Jared Cook on the sideline, and Mason Crosby kicked a 51-yard field

Most Popular

Cops and Courts

21604906 21604906
Local News

21604879 21604879
Local News

21604885 21604885
Local News

Local News

National News

NAACP-MLKcelebration01-jpg NAACP-MLKcelebration01-jpg
News

Pistons-Warriors-Basketball Pistons-Warriors-Basketball
Sports

