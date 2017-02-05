When Rob Becker toured the campus of Baldwin Wallace University, he already had an idea that he wanted to study sports management. →
A Wellington High School graduate took the national spotlight Wednesday on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” as lead singer of a band whose name pays homage to his first paying job delivering The Chronicle-Telegram. →
VERMILION — The choice was between fire and ice, and which one would outlast the other during the ninth annual Ice-A-Fair in downtown Vermilion. →
NORTH RIDGEVILLE — For nearly 40 years a local mechanic has used signs outside his shops to display messages about a variety of issues and people. →
LORAIN — Customers are seeing hikes in their water bills this month as the city begins raising rates to make infrastructure improvements. →
ELYRIA — Jeremy Diestler displayed no emotion Friday as Lorain County Common Pleas Judge James Miraldi read aloud a jury verdict that found him guilty of aggravated murder and other charges for gunning down Matthew Stinson in 2014. →
Residents have until five minutes before the Elyria school board starts its meeting to decide if they will address the board. Latecomers will not be allowed to circumvent the recently changed policy. The tweak is a not big but during Wednesday →
WHAT IS CRITTER CHRONICLES? Throughout the week, Chroniclet.com features pets from area animal shelters and rescues available for adoption. All of the week’s adoptables will be in Sunday’s print edition of The Chronicle-Telegram. To →
Loading...
In case you hadn’t heard, today is Super Bowl Sunday. Or, as it’s known to the Browns, an off day. This will make it 51 consecutive years that the Browns have failed to win the Super Bowl. Not that anyone’s counting, or anything. →
HOUSTON — There’s no hiding it. One edge the New England Patriots have over the Atlanta Falcons in today’s Super Bowl can’t be denied: experience. It’s a factor never to be scoffed at when the AFC and NFC champions →
NEW YORK — LeBron James had 32 points and 10 assists, Kevin Love added 23 points and 16 rebounds in his return from back spasms, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New York Knicks 111-104 on Saturday night. The Cavaliers won for the ninth →
ELYRIA — Antonio Blanton shrugged his shoulders at the notion. “I just knew it was going in,” he said, following his last-second, off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer that enabled Elyria High to edge Elyria Catholic 66-63 Saturday →
ROCKY RIVER — Elyria Catholic remained undefeated in the Great Lake Conference after surviving a 37-28 win over Rocky River on Saturday afternoon. In the process, the Panthers were able to check the conference title off their 2017 to-do list. →
High school wrestling: Elyria dominates at GCC tournament
High school basketball: North Ridgeville pulls off SWC stunner over Avon Lake
Cavaliers: Kevin Love says back is better and he expects to stay despite trade rumors
High school basketball: Jamel Billings' scoring outburst helps Clearview get past Lutheran West
High school basketball: Midview falls short to Berea-Midpark in SWC
High school basketball: Elyria bounces back to defeat Strongsville in GCC play
High school basketball: Lorain opens up lead in LEL with impressive win at Maple Heights
AP FACT CHECK: Conway says she misspoke on 'massacre'
Hello? People swamp Congress with calls in era of Trump
Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump's clothing, accessories line
Elyria traffic stop yields two arrests
Super Bowl LI: A pair of aces -- The keys to Patriots coach Bill Belichick and QB Tom Brady becoming most successful duo in NFL history
US hiring accelerates and more people begin looking for work
Three arrested, possible meth lab found after police called for welfare check
Lorain's Dave McFarland enjoys trip to Pro Bowl, especially talking with other coaches
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has jersey retired by alma mater Nebraska
10 things to know, Friday, Feb. 3
European populists seek "Trump boost" for anti-Islam stances
Life at Brazilian prison where 'the state has lost control'
Trump moves toward a tougher line on Israeli settlements