ELYRIA — The Lorain Community Music Theater performed so well in its 2016 production of “Into the Woods” that it receive more than standing ovations — it received numerous awards from BroadwayWorld. The organization →
COLUMBUS — A next step in search efforts that resumed Monday in Lake Erie for a plane carrying six people that disappeared days ago will be bringing up debris spotted on the lake bottom. Cleveland city officials said the large pieces of →
LOS ANGELES — U2 will play the entirety of its classic 1987 album “The Joshua Tree” at each stop during a summer stadium tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release. Powered by singles “With or Without You,” →
WASHINGTON — More than half of Americans view President Barack Obama favorably as he leaves office, a new poll shows, but Americans remain deeply divided over his legacy. Fewer than half of Americans say they're better off eight years →
LORAIN — The dominant message from Speak Up and Speak Out on Saturday is that whatever the city needs or wants — such as better schools, new roads, or less crime and violence — residents will have to do the work. →
Marissa Hartman said she had just made it through security at the Fort Lauderdale airport when she and her boyfriend, Doug Yonkings, saw a television screen in one of the airport’s restaurants. →
LORAIN — The county has been awarded a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that will be used to improve the chances of development at the old pellet terminal in Lorain. →
ELYRIA — A driver who fled from an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper Monday hit speeds of more than 90 mph before crashing into a landscaping wall outside Elyria Police Department. →
ELYRIA — The Lorain County Bar Association is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to immediately suspend the law license of an Elyria attorney who tried to avoid a DUI charge by blaming a nonexistent black man because of substance abuse issues. →
RALEIGH, N.C. — After wavering whether to stay or go, North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky is entering the NFL draft. The junior announced his decision Monday to leave school on The Players Tribune. The move is part of a rapid rise for a →
TAMPA, Fla. — Peyton Manning and his Southeastern Conference nemesis, former Florida coach Steve Spurrier, will go into the College Football Hall of Fame together. The rest of the new Hall of Fame class of 13 players and coaches includes →
ROCKY RIVER — Avon Lake coach Fran Sullivan feared Sunday night’s game against West Geauga might be a trap game and for the first two periods it looked like those fears might come true. But then the Shoremen scored four goals in the →
TAMPA, Fla. — Nick Saban and Alabama are on the verge of leaving college football history behind. The top-ranked Crimson Tide face Clemson tonight in a College Football Playoff national championship game rematch. A victory would give Alabama →
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers, master of the Hail Mary pass, struck again in another big moment. Rodgers overcame a sluggish start and finished with four touchdown passes, including a momentum-swinging 42-yard heave to Randall Cobb at the →
West prepares for flooding while East Coast in deep freeze
Mourners pay respects to former Iranian leader Rafsanjani
Hope, Trump upstage 'La La Land's' moment in the sun
Trump mentioned early and often at Golden Globes
Paris police: 16 arrested over Kardashian West jewelry heist
US, North Korea trade warnings over potential ICBM test
Camry's reign as top U.S. car in jeopardy; Toyota plans to unveil redesign in Detroit
Coal keeps grip in China with heavy use for home heating
LeBron James takes charge in fourth quarter, makes sure Cavaliers hold off Suns
Browns Hue Jackson defends decision to disrupt continuity with defensive coordinator change, says Gregg Williams is right guy to fulfill his vision
Browns coach Hue Jackson hopes, believes assistant Pep Hamilton will stay but says more staff changes could be coming
Done deal: Cavaliers complete trade for Hawks' sharpshooter Kyle Korver
Commentary: Indians betting Edwin Encarnacion signing will help on the field ... and in the stands
High school hockey: Rested Midview starts strong and hangs on to down Solon, stay undefeated in division
High school wrestling: Amherst duo makes it back to finals at Perry Pin City Invitational, but can't change last year's outcome
(UPDATED) Browns fire defensive coordinator Ray Horton, hire Gregg Williams
LeBron carries the Cavs early during win over Brooklyn
High school basketball: Elyria Catholic dominates early, beats Rocky River in GLAC
High school basketball: Wellington tops Firelands for PAC victory
High school basketball: Elyria hands Mentor their first loss of the season