020517super-jpg osu2
Super Bowl, super experience for BW students

When Rob Becker toured the campus of Baldwin Wallace University, he already had an idea that he wanted to study sports management. →

Paper Route's path hits doorstep of Seth Meyers

A Wellington High School graduate took the national spotlight Wednesday on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” as lead singer of a band whose name pays homage to his first paying job delivering The Chronicle-Telegram. →

020517ice3-jpg osu2
An affair of ice and fire in Vermilion

VERMILION — The choice was between fire and ice, and which one would outlast the other during the ninth annual Ice-A-Fair in downtown Vermilion. →

21669613 osu2
North Ridgeville sign draws protesters, visitors

NORTH RIDGEVILLE — For nearly 40 years a local mechanic has used signs outside his shops to display messages about a variety of issues and people. →

Goal: Work together to assist homeless

OBERLIN — Community members gathered Friday at The Hotel at Oberlin to discuss how to better work together and tackle the problem of homelessness in Lorain County. →

Lorain sees rise in water bills

LORAIN — Customers are seeing hikes in their water bills this month as the city begins raising rates to make infrastructure improvements. →

Diestler found guilty of murder

ELYRIA — Jeremy Diestler displayed no emotion Friday as Lorain County Common Pleas Judge James Miraldi read aloud a jury verdict that found him guilty of aggravated murder and other charges for gunning down Matthew Stinson in 2014. →

Elyria school board comment rules tighten

Residents have until five minutes before the Elyria school board starts its meeting to decide if they will address the board. Latecomers will not be allowed to circumvent the recently changed policy. The tweak is a not big but during Wednesday →

21666049 osu2
Critter Chronicles: Friendship APl for Feb. 2, 2017

WHAT IS CRITTER CHRONICLES? Throughout the week, Chroniclet.com features pets from area animal shelters and rescues available for adoption. All of the week’s adoptables will be in Sunday’s print edition of The Chronicle-Telegram. To →

google-doodle-jpg osu2
Google Doodle features artist who spent time in Oberlin

OBERLIN — Google kicked off Black History Month with a nod to Edmonia Lewis, a former student of Oberlin College, in its daily Google Doodle. →

Jim Ingraham: Who wants a Super Bowl win, anyway?

In case you hadn’t heard, today is Super Bowl Sunday. Or, as it’s known to the Browns, an off day. This will make it 51 consecutive years that the Browns have failed to win the Super Bowl. Not that anyone’s counting, or anything. →

Super-Bowl-Brady-The-Best-Football osu2
Super Bowl LI: Patriots have the edge in experience

HOUSTON — There’s no hiding it. One edge the New England Patriots have over the Atlanta Falcons in today’s Super Bowl can’t be denied: experience. It’s a factor never to be scoffed at when the AFC and NFC champions →

Knicks-Cavaliers-Basketball osu2
Cavs 111, Knicks 104: LeBron, Love lead win at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK — LeBron James had 32 points and 10 assists, Kevin Love added 23 points and 16 rebounds in his return from back spasms, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New York Knicks 111-104 on Saturday night. The Cavaliers won for the ninth →

Boys basketball: Antonio Blanton's big shot lifts Elyria to win over EC

ELYRIA — Antonio Blanton shrugged his shoulders at the notion. “I just knew it was going in,” he said, following his last-second, off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer that enabled Elyria High to edge Elyria Catholic 66-63 Saturday →

Girls basketball: Elyria Catholic holds off Rocky River to clinch GLC crown

ROCKY RIVER — Elyria Catholic remained undefeated in the Great Lake Conference after surviving a 37-28 win over Rocky River on Saturday afternoon. In the process, the Panthers were able to check the conference title off their 2017 to-do list. →

