Monday, January 09, 2017 Elyria 26°
Delivering to Lorain County 7 days a week

From the Top

21581620 osu2
News

'Into the Woods' rakes in awards for Lorain Community Music Theater

Published on

ELYRIA — The Lorain Community Music Theater performed so well in its 2016 production of “Into the Woods” that it receive more than standing ovations — it received numerous awards from BroadwayWorld. The organization →

State News

UPDATED: Search continues for missing plane; memorial services set

Published on

COLUMBUS — A next step in search efforts that resumed Monday in Lake Erie for a plane carrying six people that disappeared days ago will be bringing up debris spotted on the lake bottom. Cleveland city officials said the large pieces of →

National News

10 things to know, Monday, Jan. 9

Published on

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today →

Music-U2-Stadium-Tour osu2
News

U2 announces 30th anniversary 'Joshua Tree' tour including stop in Cleveland

Published on

LOS ANGELES — U2 will play the entirety of its classic 1987 album “The Joshua Tree” at each stop during a summer stadium tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release. Powered by singles “With or Without You,” →

National News

AP-NORC Poll: Americans high on Obama, divided on his legacy

Published on

WASHINGTON — More than half of Americans view President Barack Obama favorably as he leaves office, a new poll shows, but Americans remain deeply divided over his legacy. Fewer than half of Americans say they're better off eight years →

LOCAL & STATE NEWS

Local News

Lorain residents grill city officials

Published on

LORAIN — The dominant message from Speak Up and Speak Out on Saturday is that whatever the city needs or wants — such as better schools, new roads, or less crime and violence — residents will have to do the work. →

21574947 osu2
Local News

Elyrian at Florida airport shares her view of attack

Published on

Marissa Hartman said she had just made it through security at the Fort Lauderdale airport when she and her boyfriend, Doug Yonkings, saw a television screen in one of the airport’s restaurants. →

Local News

Grant to aid Lorain redevelopment

Published on

LORAIN — The county has been awarded a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that will be used to improve the chances of development at the old pellet terminal in Lorain. →

21574939 osu2
Local News

Dashcam video reveals details of Elyria chase, crash

Published on

ELYRIA — A driver who fled from an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper Monday hit speeds of more than 90 mph before crashing into a landscaping wall outside Elyria Police Department. →

21574944 osu2
Local News

Lorain County Bar seeks lawyer's suspension

Published on

ELYRIA — The Lorain County Bar Association is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to immediately suspend the law license of an Elyria attorney who tried to avoid a DUI charge by blaming a nonexistent black man because of substance abuse issues. →

Recommend for You

Loading...

Sports

North-Carolina-Miami-Football osu2
Sports

Mentor native Trubisky declares for NFL Draft

Published on

RALEIGH, N.C. — After wavering whether to stay or go, North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky is entering the NFL draft. The junior announced his decision Monday to leave school on The Players Tribune. The move is part of a rapid rise for a →

Mount-Union-Kehres-Steps-Down-Football osu2
Sports

Mount Union's Kehres, Manning, Spurrier enter College Football Hall of Fame

Published on

TAMPA, Fla. — Peyton Manning and his Southeastern Conference nemesis, former Florida coach Steve Spurrier, will go into the College Football Hall of Fame together. The rest of the new Hall of Fame class of 13 players and coaches includes →

21581416 osu2
Sports

High school hockey: Avon Lake needs third-period surge to get past West Geauga

Published on

ROCKY RIVER — Avon Lake coach Fran Sullivan feared Sunday night’s game against West Geauga might be a trap game and for the first two periods it looked like those fears might come true. But then the Shoremen scored four goals in the →

Championship-Alabama-The-Process-Football osu2
Sports

College football: Alabama can solidify its dynasty with win over Clemson

Published on

TAMPA, Fla. — Nick Saban and Alabama are on the verge of leaving college football history behind. The top-ranked Crimson Tide face Clemson tonight in a College Football Playoff national championship game rematch. A victory would give Alabama →

Giants-Packers-Football osu2
Sports

Hail, Aaron Rodgers: Quarterback delivers again as Packers oust Giants

Published on

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers, master of the Hail Mary pass, struck again in another big moment. Rodgers overcame a sluggish start and finished with four touchdown passes, including a momentum-swinging 42-yard heave to Randall Cobb at the →

New

Most Popular

State News

UPDATED: Search continues for missing plane; memorial services set
IMG-0661-JPG IMG-0661-JPG
News

BREAKING: Multiple departments called to Grafton house fire
21581620 21581620
News

'Into the Woods' rakes in awards for Lorain Community Music Theater
National News

Coal keeps grip in China with heavy use for home heating
Mount-Union-Kehres-Steps-Down-Football Mount-Union-Kehres-Steps-Down-Football
Sports

Mount Union's Kehres, Manning, Spurrier enter College Football Hall of Fame
Music-U2-Stadium-Tour Music-U2-Stadium-Tour
News

U2 announces 30th anniversary 'Joshua Tree' tour including stop in Cleveland
National News

AP-NORC Poll: Americans high on Obama, divided on his legacy
National News

10 things to know, Monday, Jan. 9
To Top

Fetching stories…