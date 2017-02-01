AVON — A total of 10 high school seniors signed letters of intent to play college sports Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. Among those, four committed to Division I schools: Sam Gerak, who will play football at Northwestern →
At a moment of uncertainty, Fed likely to leave rates alone Eds: Edits 2nd paragraph to read 'time to monitor' . With AP Graphics. With AP Photos. By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is all but sure to →
Jailing of officers seen as test of free speech in Jordan (Eds: With AP Photos.) By KARIN LAUB Associated Press AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — When retired Maj. Gen. Mohammed Otoom was summoned to Jordan's domestic intelligence service over a critical web →
Trump policy dims hope for refugees in Indonesian limbo (Eds: Adds time element. With AP Photos.) By STEPHEN WRIGHT Associated Press PUNCAK, Indonesia (AP) — After getting death threats from Al-Shabab militants, Mohamed Dahir Saeed and his wife →
Israeli forces begin evacuation of West Bank outpost Eds: Adds number of police officers, protesters, details on wounded forces; comment from rights group, Palestinian mayor. Minor edits. By NEBI QENA and IAN DEITCH Associated Press AMONA, West →
LORAIN — Some of the city’s twentysomethings are taking their appreciation for the past to take the future in their own hands. The “Lorain Millennials” group, which began in 2014 and operates through the Lorain Historical →
LORAIN — A woman was arrested Saturday after she was accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the buttocks with a knife after a dispute over a mini-refrigerator of beer. Janice Hitchens, 49, of Grove Avenue, was arrested on a charge of felonious →
ELYRIA — City officials decided to move ahead with changes to the historic preservation guidelines for the West by the River Historic District following a heated debate Monday. The changes, while not favored by all homeowners in the district, →
NEW YORK — Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a prominent Republican detractor of President Donald Trump, has a book deal. Thomas Dunne Books says Tuesday that Kasich's “Two Paths: America Divided or United” will be published April 25. The →
PARMA — Doug Taylor Jr.’s big night combined with some relentless team defense was more than enough for Elyria Catholic. Taylor scored 33 points, added 15 rebounds and the Panthers defense forced 15 turnovers in their 66-51 win over →
On the first Wednesday of February, it becomes obvious why Alabama contends for a national title every season. The Crimson Tide have had the No. 1 recruiting class in the country each of the last six years, according 247Sports’ composite →
