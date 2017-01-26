CHATHAM TWP. — Drowsiness may have contributed to a three-vehicle fatal accident Monday afternoon, an Ohio Highway Patrol sergeant said. The crash about 2:50 p.m. Monday resulted in the death of Ronald Rubesne, 79, of Columbia Station. He was →
The Dow Jones industrial average crossed the 20,000 mark for the first time Wednesday, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market. The other major U.S. stock indexes were also moving higher in morning trading, led by banks →
ELYRIA – An attorney representing David Kelley, the North Ridgeville assistant youth football coach accused of punching an 11-year-old in the stomach, objected to the probable cause finding by an Elyria Municipal Court judge on Wednesday. →
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today →
Jon Wysochanski The Chronicle-Telegram AVON LAKE — The city wants residents to attend upcoming ward meetings and ask questions so they’ve created a special place on their website for residents to ask questions in advance. But so far no one has →
COLUMBUS — Ohio's state auditor has announced that he's running for attorney general next year. Auditor Dave Yost, a Republican, made the announcement Tuesday against a backdrop of several statewide office holders expected to jockey for new →
NEW ALBANY — Bob Evans is selling its restaurants to a private equity firm for $565 million, splitting that part of the company from the food division that makes sausage, refrigerated side dishes and other convenience foods. New Albany, Ohio- →
LORAIN — The city is looking to purchase a new firetruck for its South Lorain station. At a special meeting Monday night, City Council approved an ordinance allowing the safety-service director to enter into a contract to buy a new pumper for →
ELYRIA — George Schneider continues to battle with city officials from the grave. The estate of Schneider, a local landlord with long-running disputes with Elyria and Lorain officials over the blighted condition of his properties, filed suit →
CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers really had to work to lose this one, but they were up to the challenge. A plethora of turnovers, horrific free throw shooting and a big dose of DeMarcus Cousins, who can be dominant when he’s not doing →
There must be something wrong with the Cavs, because they haven’t won a championship since June. In the seven months since then: nothing. Not a single parade. How much longer are we going to have to wait? Um, in case you hadn’t noticed, →
Another piece of the Lorain County football coaching puzzle fell into place Wednesday when reports circulated that Wellington coach Sean Arno will be named the next football coach at Elyria High School. Arno, a former Elyria assistant, will replace →
AMHERST — Izzy Geraci and Sydney Roule put on one heck of a show Wednesday night. Unfortunately, only one of them could emerge victorious. Geraci poured in 35 points for North Ridgeville, including a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime, →
ELYRIA — Even missing a handful of varsity regulars Wednesday night, Elyria wasn’t going to be denied its fifth straight trip to the Division I dual team tournament regional semifinals. The top-seeded Pioneers, after receiving a bye, →
