020117-AVONSIGNING-KB01 osu2
Local News

2017 National Signing Day: Ten sign at Avon High; four going Division I

Published on

AVON — A total of 10 high school seniors signed letters of intent to play college sports Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. Among those, four committed to Division I schools: Sam Gerak, who will play football at Northwestern

National News

At a moment of uncertainty, Fed likely to leave rates alone

Published on

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is all but sure to

National News

Jailing of officers seen as test of free speech in Jordan

Published on

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — When retired Maj. Gen. Mohammed Otoom was summoned to Jordan's domestic intelligence service over a critical web

National News

Trump policy dims hope for refugees in Indonesian limbo

Published on

PUNCAK, Indonesia (AP) — After getting death threats from Al-Shabab militants, Mohamed Dahir Saeed and his wife

National News

Israeli forces begin evacuation of West Bank outpost

Published on

AMONA, West

LOCAL & STATE NEWS

Local News

'Lorain Millennials' group ready to step up

Published on

LORAIN — Some of the city's twentysomethings are taking their appreciation for the past to take the future in their own hands. The "Lorain Millennials" group, which began in 2014 and operates through the Lorain Historical

Local News

Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in buttocks in fight over beer mini-fridge

Published on

LORAIN — A woman was arrested Saturday after she was accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the buttocks with a knife after a dispute over a mini-refrigerator of beer. Janice Hitchens, 49, of Grove Avenue, was arrested on a charge of felonious

Local News

Elyria council to loosen guidelines for West by the River Historic District

Published on

ELYRIA — City officials decided to move ahead with changes to the historic preservation guidelines for the West by the River Historic District following a heated debate Monday. The changes, while not favored by all homeowners in the district,

State News

Kasich to release new book in April

Published on

NEW YORK — Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a prominent Republican detractor of President Donald Trump, has a book deal. Thomas Dunne Books says Tuesday that Kasich's "Two Paths: America Divided or United" will be published April 25. The

Local News

Lorain park set for fewer changes after complaints

Published on

LORAIN — Improvements coming to Oakwood Park this year won't be close to the scale of the massive renovation plan introduced last year.

Sports

Sports

Boys Basketball: Doug Taylor Jr. has big night as Elyria Catholic shuts down Parma

Published on

PARMA — Doug Taylor Jr.'s big night combined with some relentless team defense was more than enough for Elyria Catholic. Taylor scored 33 points, added 15 rebounds and the Panthers defense forced 15 turnovers in their 66-51 win over

College Sports

Signing day begins with Alabama closing on recruiting title

Published on

On the first Wednesday of February, it becomes obvious why Alabama contends for a national title every season. The Crimson Tide have had the No. 1 recruiting class in the country each of the last six years, according 247Sports' composite

Gerak-JPG osu2
Sports

VIDEO: Avon's Sam Gerak talks about signing with Northwestern

Published on

Brooks-JPG osu2
High School Sports

VIDEO: Avon's Ben Brooks talks about his commitment to Eastern Michigan University

Published on

Kalata-JPG osu2
High School Sports

VIDEO: Avon's Marley Kalata talks about signing with Cincinnati

Published on

&lt;/ →

