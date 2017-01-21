Saturday, January 21, 2017 Elyria 56°
From the Top

Local News

Cabela's worker reports sex assault at store

Published on

AVON — A Cabela’s employee accused a co-worker of sexually assaulting her earlier this month. →

012117antiinaug-jpg osu2
Local News

Locals gather in Elyria to watch 'anti-inauguration' event

Published on

ELYRIA — Eric Jacoby convinced his friend to drive him the nearly 60 miles from Kent State University, where he is a sophomore studying math and American sign language, to Blank Slate in downtown Elyria for the “anti-inauguration” gathering Friday night. →

Local News

Local attendees take in auguration pageantry

Published on

Supporters of President Donald Trump from Lorain County were excited to attend his inauguration Friday in Washington, D.C. →

Cops and Courts

Elyria police seek Advance America robber

Published on

ELYRIA — Advance America was robbed this morning and police are searching for the suspect. Detectives were on the scene at the business at 401 Cleveland Street, looking for evidence and gathering information. Elyria police Capt. Chris →

Oakwood-Park-gif osu2
Local News

Lorain to hold special meeting Saturday on Oakwood Park

Published on

The City of Lorain will be hosting a special meeting beginning at noon Saturday at the Oakwood Park pool, which sits on the East 36th Street side of the park. Safety-Service Director Dan Given said the meeting is for city council and residents to →

LOCAL & STATE NEWS

Education

Avon Lake schools to hold job fair

Published on

AVON LAKE — A substitute job fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow at Avon Lake High School. The following substitute positions (and pay) are available: Custodial/cleaner ($9/hour) Lunch monitor ($8.25/hour) →

Local News

Local activists plan 'anti-inauguration' at Blank Slate tonight

Published on

ELYRIA — People will assemble for an anti-inauguration gathering today in response to a Donald Trump presidency. Hosted by the nonprofit Lorain County Forward Foundation, the meeting will occur at Blank Slate, 2 Kerstetter Way, from 7:30 to →

State News

NTSB: Pilot certified 21 days before Lake Erie plane crash

Published on

CLEVELAND — The pilot of a plane that crashed into Lake Erie last month received his certification to fly that type of aircraft just 21 days before the fatal crash, according to the National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report. →

21574944 osu2
Local News

Attorney's license suspended after reports of overdoses

Published on

ELYRIA — The Ohio Supreme Court suspended the law license of Elyria attorney Heather Wilsey on Thursday after a series of incidents that led Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor to conclude Wilsey had violated the rules of conduct for attorneys and “poses a substantial threat of serious harm to the public.” →

cascade-pano-jpg osu2
Local News

Parks district begins tree removal for Cascade project

Published on

ELYRIA — Lorain County Metro Parks Director Jim Ziemnik said he doesn’t like to see trees coming down in Cascade Park, but such is the nature of progress and transformation. →

Sports

Court Report

High school basketball: Elyria dominates Euclid taking possession of first place in the Greater Cleveland Conference

Published on

EUCLID -- It had all the makings of a trap game for Elyria on Friday night as it battled winless Euclid at the Pioneer gym. Coach Brett Larrick wasn’t buying the Panthers’ 0-13 record nor was he about to let his team believe it. The →

Wellington-15-Trevor-Porter-drives-to-the-basket-against-Keyst-1 osu2
Court Report

High school basketball: Wellington keeps the pressure on Keystone, pulls away with PAC Stars Division victory

Published on

LaGRANGE — Just when Keystone played its way back into the game, Wellington used some timely pressure to slam the door. The Dukes forced four turnovers in the final minute of the third quarter that led to a key run and a 67-53 Patriot →

Sports

Cavaliers All-Star Kyrie Irving shares advice with kids for success on and off the court

Published on

CLEVELAND — Kyrie Irving spent a day dedicated to transition and big speeches by delivering a message from the heart. Cleveland’s All-Star point guard, whose own life has undergone major changes over the past year or so because of →

Midview-N-Ridgeville-3-jpg-1 osu2
High School Sports

High school basketball: Midview defeats North Ridgeville in SWC nail-biter

Published on

NORTH RIDGEVILLE – It’s usually a good sign when a team can hold its opponent to no field goals over the final five minutes of the game. At the same time, when you follow a 26-point quarter with just five points over the next eight →

Avon-Olmsted-Falls-Boys-B-ball-03-jpg-1 osu2
Court Report

High school basketball: Avon narrowly escapes with SWC victory over Olmsted Falls

Published on

OLMSTED TWP. — Championship teams find a way to win, on the road, under adverse conditions, when they are not playing their best. Avon looked like a championship team Friday. Senior guard Ben Yurkovich broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 28 →

