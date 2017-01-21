AVON — A Cabela’s employee accused a co-worker of sexually assaulting her earlier this month. →
ELYRIA — Eric Jacoby convinced his friend to drive him the nearly 60 miles from Kent State University, where he is a sophomore studying math and American sign language, to Blank Slate in downtown Elyria for the “anti-inauguration” gathering Friday night. →
Supporters of President Donald Trump from Lorain County were excited to attend his inauguration Friday in Washington, D.C. →
ELYRIA — Advance America was robbed this morning and police are searching for the suspect. Detectives were on the scene at the business at 401 Cleveland Street, looking for evidence and gathering information. Elyria police Capt. Chris →
The City of Lorain will be hosting a special meeting beginning at noon Saturday at the Oakwood Park pool, which sits on the East 36th Street side of the park. Safety-Service Director Dan Given said the meeting is for city council and residents to →
AVON LAKE — A substitute job fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow at Avon Lake High School. The following substitute positions (and pay) are available: Custodial/cleaner ($9/hour) Lunch monitor ($8.25/hour) →
ELYRIA — People will assemble for an anti-inauguration gathering today in response to a Donald Trump presidency. Hosted by the nonprofit Lorain County Forward Foundation, the meeting will occur at Blank Slate, 2 Kerstetter Way, from 7:30 to →
CLEVELAND — The pilot of a plane that crashed into Lake Erie last month received his certification to fly that type of aircraft just 21 days before the fatal crash, according to the National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report. →
ELYRIA — The Ohio Supreme Court suspended the law license of Elyria attorney Heather Wilsey on Thursday after a series of incidents that led Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor to conclude Wilsey had violated the rules of conduct for attorneys and “poses a substantial threat of serious harm to the public.” →
EUCLID -- It had all the makings of a trap game for Elyria on Friday night as it battled winless Euclid at the Pioneer gym. Coach Brett Larrick wasn’t buying the Panthers’ 0-13 record nor was he about to let his team believe it. The →
LaGRANGE — Just when Keystone played its way back into the game, Wellington used some timely pressure to slam the door. The Dukes forced four turnovers in the final minute of the third quarter that led to a key run and a 67-53 Patriot →
CLEVELAND — Kyrie Irving spent a day dedicated to transition and big speeches by delivering a message from the heart. Cleveland’s All-Star point guard, whose own life has undergone major changes over the past year or so because of →
NORTH RIDGEVILLE – It’s usually a good sign when a team can hold its opponent to no field goals over the final five minutes of the game. At the same time, when you follow a 26-point quarter with just five points over the next eight →
OLMSTED TWP. — Championship teams find a way to win, on the road, under adverse conditions, when they are not playing their best. Avon looked like a championship team Friday. Senior guard Ben Yurkovich broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 28 →
