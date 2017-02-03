Friday, February 03, 2017 Elyria 21°
Delivering to Lorain County 7 days a week

From the Top

Diestler-on-the-stand-jpg osu2
News

Murder suspect says his dealer was trying to sell bad drugs

Published on

ELYRIA — Jeremy Diestler said Thursday he shot Matthew Stinson 10 times because he was upset that his drug dealer was trying to sell him a bad batch of heroin. “It was ’cause he stole my money, and he was trying to rip me off with →

Wellington-coach-Sean-Arno-jpg osu2
Local News

District says athletic administrator position needed

Published on

ELYRIA — The position of athletic coordinator did not exist in Elyria Schools prior to Sean Arno being hired for the $67,000 a year job, but the need was there as the lower sports programs lacked guidance, said district officials. School →

National News

10 things to know, Friday, Feb. 3

Published on

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today →

Eddington-jpg osu2
Cops and Courts

Sex offender pleads guilty to failing to register

Published on

ELYRIA — A homeless sex offender caught camping behind a North Ridgeville elementary school over the summer pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Earl Eddington, 53, has been in the Lorain County →

Media-CNN-BuzzFeed osu2
National News

AP FACT CHECK: Conway says she misspoke on 'massacre'

Published on

A top aide to President Donald Trump said Friday she misspoke when she cited a 2011 “massacre” in Kentucky that never happened. A day earlier, during an interview with MSNBC's Chris Matthews, Kellyanne Conway defended Trump's temporary →

LOCAL & STATE NEWS

Local News

Elyria school board comment rules tighten

Published on

Residents have until five minutes before the Elyria school board starts its meeting to decide if they will address the board. Latecomers will not be allowed to circumvent the recently changed policy. The tweak is a not big but during Wednesday →

google-doodle-jpg osu2
Local News

Google Doodle features artist who spent time in Oberlin

Published on

OBERLIN — Google kicked off Black History Month with a nod to Edmonia Lewis, a former student of Oberlin College, in its daily Google Doodle. →

Local News

UPDATE: West Avenue to remain closed Friday

Published on

West Avenue between Third and Fourth streets will remain closed through 5 p.m. Friday because of unforeseen circumstances surrounding sewer repairs. The road was originally scheduled for closing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, but the closing →

Local News

No primary challenges in Elyria

Published on

ELYRIA — The primary race for Elyria’s City Council will be a quiet one. →

Local News

Candidates aplenty for Avon Lake Council

Published on

AVON LAKE — Nine people filed to run for three at-large City Council seats and three people are seeking two seats on the Avon Lake Board of Municipal Utilities. →

Recommend for You

Loading...

Sports

Super-Bowl-Belichick-and-Brady-Football osu2
Sports

Super Bowl LI: A pair of aces -- The keys to Patriots coach Bill Belichick and QB Tom Brady becoming most successful duo in NFL history

Published on

HOUSTON — Marv Levy, the only coach in NFL history to take a team to four consecutive Super Bowls, looks at what Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have done together with the New England Patriots and marvels. “Really, it is remarkable that →

081016-LORAINFOOTBALL-KB05 osu2
Sports

Lorain's Dave McFarland enjoys trip to Pro Bowl, especially talking with other coaches

Published on

Dave McFarland stayed in a nice hotel and ate well. He watched Pro Bowl practice and lingered on the field before the NFL all-star game as the players warmed up. But the Lorain coach’s favorite part of his all-expenses-paid trip to the Pro →

Nebraska-Lue-Jersey-Retired-Basketball osu2
Sports

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has jersey retired by alma mater Nebraska

Published on

LINCOLN, Neb. — February gets better by the day for Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue. On Wednesday, the Cavaliers, who lost eight of 15 games in January, started the month with an impressive win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. On →

Sports

Atlanta celebrities 'rise up' for Super Bowl-bound Falcons

Published on

ATLANTA — The New England Patriots have the Super Bowl history and experience going for them Sunday, but they can't compete with the Atlanta Falcons when it comes to an entourage of celebrity fans. The Falcons have been known for having →

Outdoors

Public outcry really matters

Published on

Sportsmen won what many are calling a major political victory in Washington on Thursday with the death of a bill which would have sold 3.3 million acres of publicly owned lands to the highest bidder. I’d like to say it was an epic battle with →

New

Most Popular

Wellington-coach-Sean-Arno-jpg Wellington-coach-Sean-Arno-jpg
The Blitz

Elyria board approves new football coach
Groundhog-jpg Groundhog-jpg
News

Pennsylvania groundhog's handlers: Phil predicts more winter
Local News

Rescuers nursing emaciated dog back to health
Elections

Flores, Gates face primary challenges in Lorain
Local News

Lorain County group announces Black History Month events
National News

10 things to know, Thursday, Feb. 2
Cops and Courts

Diestler murder trial postponed for a day
National News

Israeli forces nearly finished evacuating West Bank outpost
To Top

Fetching stories…