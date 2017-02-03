ELYRIA — Jeremy Diestler said Thursday he shot Matthew Stinson 10 times because he was upset that his drug dealer was trying to sell him a bad batch of heroin. “It was ’cause he stole my money, and he was trying to rip me off with →
ELYRIA — The position of athletic coordinator did not exist in Elyria Schools prior to Sean Arno being hired for the $67,000 a year job, but the need was there as the lower sports programs lacked guidance, said district officials. School →
ELYRIA — A homeless sex offender caught camping behind a North Ridgeville elementary school over the summer pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Earl Eddington, 53, has been in the Lorain County →
A top aide to President Donald Trump said Friday she misspoke when she cited a 2011 “massacre” in Kentucky that never happened. A day earlier, during an interview with MSNBC's Chris Matthews, Kellyanne Conway defended Trump's temporary →
Residents have until five minutes before the Elyria school board starts its meeting to decide if they will address the board. Latecomers will not be allowed to circumvent the recently changed policy. The tweak is a not big but during Wednesday →
OBERLIN — Google kicked off Black History Month with a nod to Edmonia Lewis, a former student of Oberlin College, in its daily Google Doodle. →
West Avenue between Third and Fourth streets will remain closed through 5 p.m. Friday because of unforeseen circumstances surrounding sewer repairs. The road was originally scheduled for closing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, but the closing →
ELYRIA — The primary race for Elyria’s City Council will be a quiet one. →
HOUSTON — Marv Levy, the only coach in NFL history to take a team to four consecutive Super Bowls, looks at what Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have done together with the New England Patriots and marvels. “Really, it is remarkable that →
Dave McFarland stayed in a nice hotel and ate well. He watched Pro Bowl practice and lingered on the field before the NFL all-star game as the players warmed up. But the Lorain coach’s favorite part of his all-expenses-paid trip to the Pro →
LINCOLN, Neb. — February gets better by the day for Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue. On Wednesday, the Cavaliers, who lost eight of 15 games in January, started the month with an impressive win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. On →
ATLANTA — The New England Patriots have the Super Bowl history and experience going for them Sunday, but they can't compete with the Atlanta Falcons when it comes to an entourage of celebrity fans. The Falcons have been known for having →
Boys Basketball: Vermilion turns up energy on defense, surges to victory with strong second half
Wrestling Notes: County heavyweights leaving quite a mark on area mats
Boys Basketball Notes: Coaches stress mental training, toughness with players
Girls Basketball Notes: Young Clearview team looking toward future
Two arrests made in Gates Avenue break-in, assault; third suspect sought
Sheffield Lake incumbent must file as write-in after deadline missed