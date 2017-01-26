Thursday, January 26, 2017 Elyria 37°
Drowsiness might be factor in crash that killed Columbia Station man

CHATHAM TWP. — Drowsiness may have contributed to a three-vehicle fatal accident Monday afternoon, an Ohio Highway Patrol sergeant said. The crash about 2:50 p.m. Monday resulted in the death of Ronald Rubesne, 79, of Columbia Station. He was →

Dow Jones hits 20,000 milestone

The Dow Jones industrial average crossed the 20,000 mark for the first time Wednesday, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market. The other major U.S. stock indexes were also moving higher in morning trading, led by banks →

Football coach accused of punching player makes Elyria Municipal Court appearance

ELYRIA – An attorney representing David Kelley, the North Ridgeville assistant youth football coach accused of punching an 11-year-old in the stomach, objected to the probable cause finding by an Elyria Municipal Court judge on Wednesday. →

10 things to know, Wednesday, Jan. 25

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today →

Witnesses describe shooting scene

ELYRIA — Sharon Whitmore remembers the last thing Matthew Stinson said to her before he headed downstairs to what prosecutors have said he thought was a drug deal. →

Response underwhelming to Avon Lake ward website

Jon Wysochanski The Chronicle-Telegram AVON LAKE — The city wants residents to attend upcoming ward meetings and ask questions so they’ve created a special place on their website for residents to ask questions in advance. But so far no one has →

State auditor Yost announces bid for attorney general

COLUMBUS — Ohio's state auditor has announced that he's running for attorney general next year. Auditor Dave Yost, a Republican, made the announcement Tuesday against a backdrop of several statewide office holders expected to jockey for new →

Bob Evans selling restaurants, focusing on prepared food

NEW ALBANY — Bob Evans is selling its restaurants to a private equity firm for $565 million, splitting that part of the company from the food division that makes sausage, refrigerated side dishes and other convenience foods. New Albany, Ohio- →

Lorain to buy new fire truck

LORAIN — The city is looking to purchase a new firetruck for its South Lorain station. At a special meeting Monday night, City Council approved an ordinance allowing the safety-service director to enter into a contract to buy a new pumper for →

Schneider estate sues Lorain, alleging wrongful demolition

ELYRIA — George Schneider continues to battle with city officials from the grave. The estate of Schneider, a local landlord with long-running disputes with Elyria and Lorain officials over the blighted condition of his properties, filed suit →

Kings 116, Cavaliers 112 (OT): Slump continues with royally embarrassing loss, as skid hits 3

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers really had to work to lose this one, but they were up to the challenge. A plethora of turnovers, horrific free throw shooting and a big dose of DeMarcus Cousins, who can be dominant when he’s not doing →

Commentary: Cavaliers are struggling, but all the hand-wringing is a bit much

There must be something wrong with the Cavs, because they haven’t won a championship since June. In the seven months since then: nothing. Not a single parade. How much longer are we going to have to wait? Um, in case you hadn’t noticed, →

H.S. Football: Elyria picks Wellington's Sean Arno as next coach

Another piece of the Lorain County football coaching puzzle fell into place Wednesday when reports circulated that Wellington coach Sean Arno will be named the next football coach at Elyria High School. Arno, a former Elyria assistant, will replace →

Girls Basketball: Sydney Roule and Amherst outlast Izzy Geraci and North Ridgeville in double-overtime thriller

AMHERST — Izzy Geraci and Sydney Roule put on one heck of a show Wednesday night. Unfortunately, only one of them could emerge victorious. Geraci poured in 35 points for North Ridgeville, including a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime, →

H.S. Wrestling: Elyria blows away Brunswick to reach regional semis of dual team tournament

ELYRIA — Even missing a handful of varsity regulars Wednesday night, Elyria wasn’t going to be denied its fifth straight trip to the Division I dual team tournament regional semifinals. The top-seeded Pioneers, after receiving a bye, →

