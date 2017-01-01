Donald Trump’s election as president divided Lorain County as much as the rest of the country and the Republican nominee nearly turned the traditionally Democratic county red on his way to victory. When the results were counted on Election →
Jon Wysochanski The Chronicle-Telegram The number of fatal drug overdoses in Lorain County in 2016 likely will pass 140, more than double what it had last year. As of Saturday, there were 129 confirmed fatal overdoses in Lorain County and 12 →
The last official act of Lorain County Domestic Relations Judge Debra Boros will be to perform her daughter’s wedding ceremony today. →
Oberlin Police Chief Juan Torres resigned Friday, months earlier than his expected departure date. →
Only one of nearly 100 donation bins in the city applied for a license now required under a new law meant to crack down on unsightly charity containers. →
Going into 2016’s final day, 37 people had lost their lives due to traffic crashes in 2016 in Lorain County. →
CLEVELAND — Snow rolled in Thursday evening and drivers found themselves spinning their wheels on roads that quickly turned slick. Calls came across police radios regarding cars in ditches or off the side of roads in the county. In Elyria, →
A lot of people may not have known Ronald M. Landig personally. But they knew and appreciated the results of his creative energy and vision. The longtime owner of RWL Architects Inc. who died Dec. 20 at age 84, left a legacy that included some of →
Republic Services will not collect trash Monday, which will mean all trash pickups will be delayed by a day next week. Rumpke Waste will have normal service with no delays. Elyria city sanitation service will be on schedule next week, and there →
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Deshaun Watson ran for two touchdowns and threw another and No. 3 Clemson crushed No. 2 Ohio State 31-0 Saturday night in the Fiesta Bowl to set up a rematch with Alabama for the College Football Playoff national championship. →
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LeBron James and Kevin Love picked up much of the slack with Kyrie Irving sidelined by a hamstring injury. They got some help, too. James scored 17 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Cavaliers beat the Charlotte →
According to my phases-of-the-moon analytics grid, here’s how it should go in 2017. You read it here first. January Stung by criticism for not playing LeBron James in selected games, the Cavs instead give James a “day off” by →
It’s been nearly 70 years since Vic Janowicz carried a football at Ely Stadium for the Pioneers but the former Heisman Trophy winner at Ohio State will have his story told again, thanks to Larry Phillips. “Vic’s story is so →
The Browns are standing behind the simplest math lesson: Two is greater than one. An upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers today at Heinz Field would give the Browns a second straight victory to end the season but could cost them the No. 1 pick in →
Rousey knocked out, Garbrandt wins title at UFC 207
Elyria wrestling finishes with eight placers, two champs to win Brecksville title
LeBron had a year to remember in 2016
High school basketball: Clearview rolls Trinity, stays undefeated
High school girls basketball: Elyria falls to Westlake in non-conference match-up
High school basketball: Turnovers prove to be costly for Midview
High school girls basketball: Avon Lake dominates Parma
Browns Notes: Sashi Brown, Andrew Berry scout Mentor's Mitch Trubisky in Sun Bowl, see Carolina QB throw 2 TDs, commit 3 turnovers, lead late comeback attempt
LB Jamie Collins says he has "zero complaints" with Browns, would re-sign if "money is right"
Elyria police seek BB gun shooters in multiple vandalism incidents
Wrestling: Elyria's Shawver shines at Brecksville Holiday tournament
It's time to embrace air-powered bows, guns
College football: Keystone's Conrad prepping for bowl game as Kentucky's starting tight end
Syria's cease-fire holding despite minor violations
US levels sanctions against Russia over election hacking
Europe 2017: Brexit, far-right surging, Russian threat
Benefits of Indian cash overhaul elusive as deadline passes
Cosby, a year later: Will he seek deal or prepare for trial?
Turkish committee clears draft expanding Erdogan's powers
In a Pakistan family, deal is made, a girl is given as bride