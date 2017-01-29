ELYRIA — If you had a hankering for a groundhog burrito or some “sloppy doe” sandwiches, First Baptist Church of Elyria was the place to be Saturday. →
NORTH RIDGEVILLE — Whoever stole the golden retriever mix-breed dog from the Police Department on Thursday night could face felony charges if they don’t turn themselves in. →
ELYRIA — Petitions are circulating after Elyria Schools announced a decision to move away from red graduation robes for male students and white for female students in favor of red robes for all students. →
ELYRIA — Trevor White insisted before he was sentenced Friday to 18 years to life in prison for his role in the slaying of Eric Zaffer that he hadn’t intended to kill anyone when he went to Zaffer’s Brighton Township on Aug. 4, 2015. →
ELYRIA — About 500 more kindergarten through eighth-grade Elyria Schools students can ride a school bus this year, but only three dozen additional students are getting on the bus, school officials said. →
A bus full of people making their way back to Lorain County from the March for Life in Washington, D.C., were full of hope for the future. →
ELYRIA — The NRG Ohio Pipeline Co. should pay an Avon woman far more than she was originally offered to run a portion of its natural gas pipeline through her property, a Lorain County jury has ruled. →
ELYRIA — A 6-year-old from Berea died Thursday, days after she was involved in a six-car crash at state Route 57 and Cleveland Street. Alia Bailey, 6, died at Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. She was →
SOUTH AMHERST – Remember that mysterious boom? The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office has determined the explosion earlier this month was the result of several cannons and a large amount of Tannerite exploding target, which was detonated →
Loading...
MELBOURNE, Australia — Serena Williams held up a Grand Slam winner’s trophy for the 23rd time, celebrating her unrivaled place in history, and received a congratulatory letter and a pair of custom-made shoes from Michael Jordan, the name →
ELYRIA — Sam Filiaggi just wants to be part of the team but the Elyria Catholic senior was definitely the leader Saturday. Filiaggi led the Panthers in rebounding and scoring in destroying Parma 56-34 in Great Lakes Conference play. The win →
WESTLAKE — Avon’s girls didn’t win Saturday’s Southwestern Conference swim meet. But they were the day’s clear winners. That’s because the Eagles claimed the school’s first conference swimming title. They →
Omar Vizquel makes his first appearance on the Hall of Fame ballot this year, and the battle lines are already being drawn. This could be an epic stare down between the analytics and non-analytics crowds. We’re partial to Vizquel in these →
CLEVELAND — If the turnout for this year’s Tribe Fest is any indication, the Indians’ poor performance in the attendance department is about to change. Each session of the team’s fan-friendly event Saturday at the →
Tribe notes: Fans, team excited about addition of Edwin Encarnacion
High school basketball: Keystone ends losing streak while stopping Firelands' win streak
High school basketball: Elyria suffers disappointing loss as Brunswick slows down tempo, beats buzzer
High school basketball: Elyria Catholic returns the favor, hands Holy Name 1st league loss
High school basketball: Lorain's Jalil Little comes up huge in big LEL win over Cleveland Heights
High school basketball: Avon Lake falls to Westlake in SWC upset
Cavaliers 124, Nets 116: A win of relief -- skid snapped against lowly Brooklyn
Guarded optimism: Michael Brantley says he feels good, but Indians taking wait-and-see approach after lost 2016
LIVE CHAT: Friday night high school basketball
In need of allies, Trump and Britain's Theresa May to meet
Trump voters thrilled with promised action on border wall
More delays in executions as some states find lethal drugs
Brutal western US winter has been terrible for animals
Israelis seek to comfort Holocaust's loneliest survivors
DC's March for Life to highlight gains by abortion opponents
Questions swirl after Trump admin says tax will pay for wall
Avon Lake council mulls tax abatement for Goddard project
Help sought for family burned out of Wakeman rental home
School year to start after Labor Day this year for Elyria students
Woman indicted in boyfriend's fatal stabbing