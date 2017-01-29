Sunday, January 29, 2017 Elyria 26°
Local News

Wild Game Dinner brings church, community together

ELYRIA — If you had a hankering for a groundhog burrito or some “sloppy doe” sandwiches, First Baptist Church of Elyria was the place to be Saturday. →

Local News

Dog stolen from police kennels during break-in

NORTH RIDGEVILLE — Whoever stole the golden retriever mix-breed dog from the Police Department on Thursday night could face felony charges if they don’t turn themselves in. →

Local News

Two petitions battle over Elyria graduation gowns

ELYRIA — Petitions are circulating after Elyria Schools announced a decision to move away from red graduation robes for male students and white for female students in favor of red robes for all students. →

Local News

White gets 18 years to life in Brighton Township murder

ELYRIA — Trevor White insisted before he was sentenced Friday to 18 years to life in prison for his role in the slaying of Eric Zaffer that he hadn’t intended to kill anyone when he went to Zaffer’s Brighton Township on Aug. 4, 2015. →

Local News

Lorain, Elyria, Avon police departments get state certification

Three local police departments have joined Grafton in meeting new state standards ahead of the March deadline. →

LOCAL & STATE NEWS

Local News

More Elyria Schools students eligible for bus rides but opt out

ELYRIA — About 500 more kindergarten through eighth-grade Elyria Schools students can ride a school bus this year, but only three dozen additional students are getting on the bus, school officials said. →

Local News

Lorain County residents at March for Life hopeful change will come

A bus full of people making their way back to Lorain County from the March for Life in Washington, D.C., were full of hope for the future. →

Local News

Avon woman awarded $236K for pipeline easement

ELYRIA — The NRG Ohio Pipeline Co. should pay an Avon woman far more than she was originally offered to run a portion of its natural gas pipeline through her property, a Lorain County jury has ruled. →

Local News

Girl dies from injuries in Sunday crash at Route 57, Cleveland Street

ELYRIA — A 6-year-old from Berea died Thursday, days after she was involved in a six-car crash at state Route 57 and Cleveland Street. Alia Bailey, 6, died at Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. She was →

Local News

Sheriff's office determines origin of big boom; no charges likely

SOUTH AMHERST – Remember that mysterious boom? The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office has determined the explosion earlier this month was the result of several cannons and a large amount of Tannerite exploding target, which was detonated →

Sports

Sports

Simply the best: Serena Williams sweeps Venus for 23rd major title, passing Steffi Graf for most in the Open era

MELBOURNE, Australia — Serena Williams held up a Grand Slam winner’s trophy for the 23rd time, celebrating her unrivaled place in history, and received a congratulatory letter and a pair of custom-made shoes from Michael Jordan, the name →

Sports

Girls basketball: Elyria Catholic pounds Parma, clinches tie for Great Lakes Conference title

ELYRIA — Sam Filiaggi just wants to be part of the team but the Elyria Catholic senior was definitely the leader Saturday. Filiaggi led the Panthers in rebounding and scoring in destroying Parma 56-34 in Great Lakes Conference play. The win →

Sports

Second gives Avon a first: Strong showing at conference meet, perfect dual season pay off in SWC swimming championship for girls team

WESTLAKE — Avon’s girls didn’t win Saturday’s Southwestern Conference swim meet. But they were the day’s clear winners. That’s because the Eagles claimed the school’s first conference swimming title. They →

Sports

Commentary: Forget analytics, Omar Vizquel belongs in the Hall of Fame

Omar Vizquel makes his first appearance on the Hall of Fame ballot this year, and the battle lines are already being drawn. This could be an epic stare down between the analytics and non-analytics crowds. We’re partial to Vizquel in these →

Outdoors

Tribe Fest: Indians hoping winning ways, talented roster will mean more fans in stands

CLEVELAND — If the turnout for this year’s Tribe Fest is any indication, the Indians’ poor performance in the attendance department is about to change. Each session of the team’s fan-friendly event Saturday at the →

Outdoors

Ban on lead ammo, tackle avoided
News

Ross pleads not guilty at arraignment in Elyria double murder
Cops and Courts

Police: Diestler knew they were after him
Sports

High school football: Mike Passerrello leaving Firelands for Amherst
Sports

High school football: New coach Sean Arno has known success at Elyria before
Sports

Is the drama worth it? Distractions bother Cavs coach Tyronn Lue, who just wants team to focus on playing better basketball
National News

10 things to know, Friday, Jan. 27
National News

Brazil's 'Car Wash' prosecutor says corruption probe to grow
