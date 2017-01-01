Sunday, January 01, 2017 Elyria 32°
2016 Presidential Election

2. Donald Trump elected president, nearly wins Lorain County

Published on

Donald Trump’s election as president divided Lorain County as much as the rest of the country and the Republican nominee nearly turned the traditionally Democratic county red on his way to victory. When the results were counted on Election →

Local News

Fatal overdoses in Lorain County near 140 for 2016

Published on

Jon Wysochanski The Chronicle-Telegram The number of fatal drug overdoses in Lorain County in 2016 likely will pass 140, more than double what it had last year. As of Saturday, there were 129 confirmed fatal overdoses in Lorain County and 12 →

Local News

Judge's tenure concludes with daughter's nuptials

Published on

The last official act of Lorain County Domestic Relations Judge Debra Boros will be to perform her daughter’s wedding ceremony today. →

Local News

Oberlin Police Chief Torres leaves early

Published on

Oberlin Police Chief Juan Torres resigned Friday, months earlier than his expected departure date. →

Local News

Empty retail around Detroit, Abbe to fill

Published on

Several small projects are in the works that will fill vacant space in the village’s commercial district along Detroit and Abbe roads. →

LOCAL & STATE NEWS

Local News

Charity bin registry about empty

Published on

Only one of nearly 100 donation bins in the city applied for a license now required under a new law meant to crack down on unsightly charity containers. →

Local News

Road crashes claimed 37 in county during 2016

Published on

Going into 2016’s final day, 37 people had lost their lives due to traffic crashes in 2016 in Lorain County.   →

Local News

Meteorologists say typical winter on its way

Published on

CLEVELAND — Snow rolled in Thursday evening and drivers found themselves spinning their wheels on roads that quickly turned slick. Calls came across police radios regarding cars in ditches or off the side of roads in the county. In Elyria, →

Local News

Architect Landig built legacy in Avon and elsewhere in county

Published on

A lot of people may not have known Ronald M. Landig personally. But they knew and appreciated the results of his creative energy and vision. The longtime owner of RWL Architects Inc. who died Dec. 20 at age 84, left a legacy that included some of →

Local News

Holiday delays trash, closes offices

Published on

Republic Services will not collect trash Monday, which will mean all trash pickups will be delayed by a day next week. Rumpke Waste will have normal service with no delays. Elyria city sanitation service will be on schedule next week, and there →

Sports

Sports

College Football Playoff: Clemson clobbers Ohio State, hands Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer his first shutout

Published on

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Deshaun Watson ran for two touchdowns and threw another and No. 3 Clemson crushed No. 2 Ohio State 31-0 Saturday night in the Fiesta Bowl to set up a rematch with Alabama for the College Football Playoff national championship. →

Sports

Bench comes up big with Kyrie Irving out, helps Cavs down Hornets

Published on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LeBron James and Kevin Love picked up much of the slack with Kyrie Irving sidelined by a hamstring injury. They got some help, too. James scored 17 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Cavaliers beat the Charlotte →

Sports

Commentary: In new year, Browns will tie, tie again

Published on

According to my phases-of-the-moon analytics grid, here’s how it should go in 2017. You read it here first. January Stung by criticism for not playing LeBron James in selected games, the Cavs instead give James a “day off” by →

Sports

Elyria's Vic Janowicz gets his due in new book about Ohio's football greats

Published on

It’s been nearly 70 years since Vic Janowicz carried a football at Ely Stadium for the Pioneers but the former Heisman Trophy winner at Ohio State will have his story told again, thanks to Larry Phillips. “Vic’s story is so →

Browns Notes

Browns out to finish with 2nd straight win, don't care about losing No. 1 draft pick

Published on

The Browns are standing behind the simplest math lesson: Two is greater than one. An upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers today at Heinz Field would give the Browns a second straight victory to end the season but could cost them the No. 1 pick in →

New

Most Popular

Cops and Courts

Man cited for drunken driving in Midway Boulevard crash
National News

Thanks for the calories: New York City's famous Carnegie Deli says goodbye
National News

10 things to know, Friday, Dec. 30
Sports

Cavs 124, Celtics 118: Cavs nearly blow 20-point lead in victory at The Q
Sports

Serena wins at love again; says 'yes' to engagement in poem
National News

Reynolds and Fisher up and down in life, together in death
Local News

Retired trooper to receive award
Local News

Gift of Lights in North Ridgeville closes early due to rain, unexpected warm weather
